BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The state of Louisiana’s unemployment rate breaks records again in August, according to the state’s department of labor.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) reports a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.5% for the month of August. This is the third month in a row the state has reported a record low rate.

“With unemployment rates continuing to fall and employment continuing to grow, Louisiana shows its commitment to putting people back to work,” said Louisiana Workforce Commission Secretary Ava Cates. “Programs like Tech Ready Louisiana offered thru the LWC can give employees the skills needed to drive their careers further.”

The agency said the unemployment rate has not seen an over-the-month increase since April 2020. According to August data, Baton Rouge added 1,900 jobs from July 2022 and gained 10,600 jobs from August 2021.

Governor John Bel Edwards shared the following statement:

“We did it again. For the third month in a row, Louisiana has set a record for the lowest unemployment rate in state history. The unemployment rate is now 3.5 percent, we have the lowest number of people unemployed in state history, and we’ve created more than 220,000 jobs since the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. These historic numbers are a testament to the strength of our workforce, businesses, and the bipartisan work we’ve done to invest in growing and diversifying our economy. We still face difficult challenges, but our opportunities are so much greater. I want to encourage the people of Louisiana to reach out to the Louisiana Workforce Commission for assistance in identifying what job opportunities might be available in their communities, and to take advantage of the many workforce training and career certification programs available in our state.”