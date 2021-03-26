LIST: The 50 highest-paying jobs in Shreveport-Bossier

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER, La. (Stacker) – Whether you’re in the market for a new job, considering a career change, or just curious about how much a lineworker or physical therapist makes around here, we have the answer to your questions about the top-paying jobs in the Shreveport-Bossier area.
Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2019.
In Shreveport, the annual mean wage is $41,170 or 23.0% lower than the national mean of $53,490, while the highest-paying occupation makes $237,540. Read on to see which jobs make the list.
50. Mixing and blending machine setters, operators, and tenders
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:
- Annual mean salary: $69,030
- #1 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 80
National:
- Annual mean salary: $39,920
- Employment: 125,340
- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($69,030)
- Decatur, AL ($54,420)
- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($53,460)
49. Computer systems analysts
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:
- Annual mean salary: $70,120
- #314 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 160
National:
- Annual mean salary: $96,160
- Employment: 589,060
- Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($122,990)
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($121,300)
- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($119,540)
48. Budget analysts
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:
- Annual mean salary: $70,950
- #107 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 50
National:
- Annual mean salary: $80,300
- Employment: 51,460
- Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,920)
- Boulder, CO ($103,670)
- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($100,770)
47. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:
- Annual mean salary: $70,980
- #355 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 470
National:
- Annual mean salary: $100,340
- Employment: 271,020
- Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Modesto, CA ($150,080)
- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($143,890)
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,820)
46. Chemists
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:
- Annual mean salary: $71,870
- #112 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40
National:
- Annual mean salary: $84,150
- Employment: 83,530
- Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Peoria, IL ($127,750)
- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($124,540)
- Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($116,030)
45. Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agents
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:
- Annual mean salary: $72,120
- #152 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 340
National:
- Annual mean salary: $93,090
- Employment: 437,880
- Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,880)
- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($148,960)
- Owensboro, KY ($133,600)
44. Personal financial advisors
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:
- Annual mean salary: $72,900
- #233 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 70
National:
- Annual mean salary: $119,290
- Employment: 210,190
- Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Montgomery, AL ($178,100)
- Santa Fe, NM ($173,970)
- San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($171,370)
43. Education administrators, postsecondary
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:
- Annual mean salary: $73,720
- #194 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 80
National:
- Annual mean salary: $112,400
- Employment: 144,880
- Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Ithaca, NY ($186,580)
- Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($180,620)
- Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($170,400)
42. Producers and directors
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:
- Annual mean salary: $74,230
- #42 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 50
National:
- Annual mean salary: $93,940
- Employment: 129,210
- Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($129,980)
- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($119,460)
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($105,950)
41. Electrical power-line installers and repairers
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:
- Annual mean salary: $75,210
- #92 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 140
National:
- Annual mean salary: $71,960
- mployment: 111,660
- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Redding, CA ($116,900)
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($111,740)
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,670)
40. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:
- Annual mean salary: $76,600
- #322 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 150
National:
- Annual mean salary: $111,620
- Employment: 1,406,870
- Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($145,730)
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($145,250)
- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($134,090)
39. Detectives and criminal investigators
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:
- Annual mean salary: $76,800
- #138 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 100
National:
- Annual mean salary: $86,030
- Employment: 105,620
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($125,850)
- Anchorage, AK ($122,370)
- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($122,130)
38. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:
- Annual mean salary: $77,610
- #23 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 60
National:
- Annual mean salary: $68,940
- Employment: 287,960
- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($103,440)
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,480)
- Hammond, LA ($86,880)
36 (tie). Veterinarians
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:
- Annual mean salary: $79,750
- #251 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 70
National:
- Annual mean salary: $104,820
- Employment: 74,540
- Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Sherman-Denison, TX ($210,960)
- Lubbock, TX ($176,730)
- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($161,230)
36 (tie). Logisticians
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:
- Annual mean salary: $79,750
- #82 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 70
National:
- Annual mean salary: $78,680
- Employment: 182,050
- Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Lake Charles, LA ($124,160)
- California-Lexington Park, MD ($106,490)
- Anchorage, AK ($100,690)
35. Petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:
- Annual mean salary: $81,130
- #11 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National:
- Annual mean salary: $73,830
- Employment: 40,370
- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Billings, MT ($91,500)
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($90,580)
- Anchorage, AK ($90,400)
34. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:
- Annual mean salary: $81,990
- #171 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 290
National:
- Annual mean salary: $92,980
- Employment: 306,980
- Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($136,780)
- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($128,380)
- Casper, WY ($125,850)
33. Management analysts
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:
- Annual mean salary: $82,250
- #188 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 390
National:
- Annual mean salary: $95,560
- Employment: 709,750
- Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Dothan, AL ($132,090)
- Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($127,750)
- Barnstable Town, MA ($127,570)
32. Computer programmers
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:
- Annual mean salary: $85,820
- #93 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 150
National:
- Annual mean salary: $92,610
- Employment: 199,540
- Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,400)
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($113,990)
- Charlottesville, VA ($113,760)
31. Geoscientists, except hydrologists and geographers
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:
- Annual mean salary: $86,620
- #45 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 110
National:
- Annual mean salary: $108,350
- Employment: 29,200
- Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Tulsa, OK ($207,900)
- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($170,220)
- Midland, TX ($165,590)
30. Construction managers
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:
- Annual mean salary: $87,350
- #253 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 220
National:
- Annual mean salary: $105,000
- Employment: 293,380
- Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($160,500)
- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($148,140)
- Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($146,820)
29. Mechanical engineers
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:
- Annual mean salary: $89,470
- #135 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 110
National:
- Annual mean salary: $93,540
- Employment: 306,990
- Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($125,640)
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($123,270)
- Lake Charles, LA ($120,950)
28. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:
- Annual mean salary: $90,070
- #197 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 100
National:
- Annual mean salary: $103,320
- Employment: 132,040
- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($151,260)
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,220)
- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($139,860)
27. Human resources managers
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:
- Annual mean salary: $90,100
- #281 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 110
National:
- Annual mean salary: $129,570
- Employment: 154,800
- Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($196,900)
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($174,390)
- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($170,070)
26. Occupational therapists
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:
- Annual mean salary: $90,650
- #74 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 190
National:
- Annual mean salary: $86,210
- Employment: 133,570
- Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- The Villages, FL ($115,090)
- Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($108,870)
- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($107,450)
25. Civil engineers
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:
- Annual mean salary: $90,810
- #103 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 110
National:
- Annual mean salary: $94,360
- Employment: 310,850
- Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,110)
- Midland, TX ($117,900)
- Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($117,200)
24. Purchasing managers
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:
- Annual mean salary: $91,550
- #189 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 30
National:
- Annual mean salary: $128,400
- Employment: 72,100
- Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($171,560)
- Morgantown, WV ($163,830)
- Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($160,620)
23. Physical therapists
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:
- Annual mean salary: $92,200
- #111 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 250
National:
- Annual mean salary: $90,170
- Employment: 233,350
- Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Yuba City, CA ($116,360)
- Bakersfield, CA ($116,120)
- Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($113,950)
22. Electrical engineers
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:
- Annual mean salary: $92,550
- #167 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40
National:
- Annual mean salary: $103,480
- Employment: 185,570
- Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,450)
- Salinas, CA ($129,850)
- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($128,080)
20 (tie). Medical and health services managers
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:
- Annual mean salary: $93,550
- #298 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National:
- Annual mean salary: $115,160
- Employment: 394,910
- Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($163,280)
- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($159,190)
- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,570)
20 (tie). Speech-language pathologists
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:
- Annual mean salary: $93,550
- #35 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 90
National:
- Annual mean salary: $82,000
- Employment: 154,360
- Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($117,710)
- Corvallis, OR ($105,380)
- Chico, CA ($104,640)
19. Electronics engineers, except computer
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:
- Annual mean salary: $93,800
- #117 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National:
- Annual mean salary: $110,210
- Employment: 128,800
- Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,660)
- Santa Rosa, CA ($132,600)
- Austin-Round Rock, TX ($130,890)
18. Physician assistants
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:
- Annual mean salary: $98,000
- #256 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 120
National:
- Annual mean salary: $112,410
- Employment: 120,090
- Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Salinas, CA ($161,370)
- Leominster-Gardner, MA ($156,250)
- Waterbury, CT ($154,550)
17. Industrial engineers
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:
- Annual mean salary: $98,570
- #57 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 50
National:
- Annual mean salary: $92,660
- Employment: 291,710
- Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,850)
- Billings, MT ($124,350)
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,940)
16. General and operations managers
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:
- Annual mean salary: $100,620
- #227 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,490
National:
- Annual mean salary: $123,030
- Employment: 2,400,280
- Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($189,060)
- Trenton, NJ ($173,050)
- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,160)
15. Chemical engineers
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:
- Annual mean salary: $102,750
- #54 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 80
National:
- Annual mean salary: $117,090
- Employment: 30,120
- Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($162,330)
- Midland, TX ($152,170)
- Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($150,680)
14. Sales managers
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:
- Annual mean salary: $103,130
- #303 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 320
National:
- Annual mean salary: $141,690
- Employment: 402,600
- Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($195,220)
- Trenton, NJ ($178,020)
- Portsmouth, NH-ME ($175,500)
13. Lawyers
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:
- Annual mean salary: $103,190
- #231 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 380
National:
- Annual mean salary: $145,300
- Employment: 657,170
- Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($218,420)
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,910)
- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($179,590)
12. Computer and information systems managers
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:
- Annual mean salary: $105,580
- #292 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 180
National:
- Annual mean salary: $156,390
- Employment: 433,960
- Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($215,090)
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,960)
- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($196,290)
11. Financial managers
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:
- Annual mean salary: $106,710
- #283 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 500
National:
- Annual mean salary: $147,530
- Employment: 654,790
- Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($208,770)
- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($203,430)
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,190)
10. Marketing managers
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:
Annual mean salary: $108,110
#205 highest pay among all metros
Employment: 50
National:
- Annual mean salary: $149,200
- Employment: 263,680
- Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($199,710)
- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($188,810)
- Boulder, CO ($183,460)
9. Dentists, general
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:
- Annual mean salary: $114,890
- #287 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 70
National:
- Annual mean salary: $178,260
- Employment: 110,730
- Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Burlington, NC ($278,360)
- Burlington-South Burlington, VT ($275,430)
- Longview, TX ($272,440)
8. Nurse practitioners
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:
- Annual mean salary: $115,100
- #93 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 250
National:
- Annual mean salary: $111,840
- Employment: 200,600
- Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($175,060)
- Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($160,110)
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,150)
7. Industrial production managers
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:
- Annual mean salary: $125,790
- #52 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 120
National:
- Annual mean salary: $115,110
- Employment: 185,790
- Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Florence, SC ($158,000)
- Boulder, CO ($149,990)
- Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($149,500)
6. Pharmacists
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:
- Annual mean salary: $127,260
- #160 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 480
National:
- Annual mean salary: $125,510
- Employment: 311,200
- Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Tyler, TX ($161,790)
- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($158,250)
- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($157,850)
5. Optometrists
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:
- Annual mean salary: $170,150
- #6 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 30
National:
- Annual mean salary: $122,980
- Employment: 39,420
- Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Champaign-Urbana, IL ($238,460)
- Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($210,490)
- Evansville, IN-KY ($183,380)
4. Nurse anesthetists
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:
- Annual mean salary: $185,950
- #44 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 90
National:
- Annual mean salary: $181,040
- Employment: 43,570
- Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Toledo, OH ($266,260)
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($254,860)
- Columbus, GA-AL ($247,540)
3. Chief executives
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:
- Annual mean salary: $194,650
- #124 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 70
National:
- Annual mean salary: $193,850
- Employment: 205,890
- Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($270,040)
- Sioux Falls, SD ($264,330)
- Midland, TX ($258,760)
2. Surgeons, except ophthalmologists
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:
- Annual mean salary: $228,350
- #68 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National:
- Annual mean salary: $252,040
- Employment: 36,270
- Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Wausau, WI ($285,230)
- Oshkosh-Neenah, WI ($285,210)
- Asheville, NC ($284,780)
1. Family medicine physicians
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:
- Annual mean salary: $237,540
- #76 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National:
- Annual mean salary: $213,270
- Employment: 109,370
- Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Racine, WI ($286,030)
- Jacksonville, NC ($282,580)
- Gadsden, AL ($281,430)
