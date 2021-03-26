LIST: The 50 highest-paying jobs in Shreveport-Bossier

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER, La. (Stacker) – Whether you’re in the market for a new job, considering a career change, or just curious about how much a lineworker or physical therapist makes around here, we have the answer to your questions about the top-paying jobs in the Shreveport-Bossier area.

Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2019.

In Shreveport, the annual mean wage is $41,170 or 23.0% lower than the national mean of $53,490, while the highest-paying occupation makes $237,540. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

Hunter Bliss Images // Shutterstock

50. Mixing and blending machine setters, operators, and tenders

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:

Annual mean salary: $69,030

#1 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 80

National:

Annual mean salary: $39,920

Employment: 125,340

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay: Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($69,030) Decatur, AL ($54,420) Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($53,460)



Canva

49. Computer systems analysts

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:

Annual mean salary: $70,120

#314 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 160

National:

Annual mean salary: $96,160

Employment: 589,060

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($122,990) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($121,300) Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($119,540)



sabthai // Shutterstock

48. Budget analysts

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:

Annual mean salary: $70,950

#107 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 50

National:

Annual mean salary: $80,300

Employment: 51,460

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,920) Boulder, CO ($103,670) Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($100,770)



David Bibo // Wikimedia Commons

47. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:

Annual mean salary: $70,980

#355 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 470

National:

Annual mean salary: $100,340

Employment: 271,020

Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Modesto, CA ($150,080) Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($143,890) San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,820)



aslysun // Shutterstock

46. Chemists

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:

Annual mean salary: $71,870

#112 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 40

National:

Annual mean salary: $84,150

Employment: 83,530

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Peoria, IL ($127,750) Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($124,540) Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($116,030)



rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

45. Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agents

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:

Annual mean salary: $72,120

#152 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 340

National:

Annual mean salary: $93,090

Employment: 437,880

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,880) Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($148,960) Owensboro, KY ($133,600)



Financial Times // Wikimedia Commons

44. Personal financial advisors

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:

Annual mean salary: $72,900

#233 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 70

National:

Annual mean salary: $119,290

Employment: 210,190

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Montgomery, AL ($178,100) Santa Fe, NM ($173,970) San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($171,370)



Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

43. Education administrators, postsecondary

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:

Annual mean salary: $73,720

#194 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 80

National:

Annual mean salary: $112,400

Employment: 144,880

Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Ithaca, NY ($186,580) Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($180,620) Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($170,400)



guruXOX // Shutterstock

42. Producers and directors

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:

Annual mean salary: $74,230

#42 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 50

National:

Annual mean salary: $93,940

Employment: 129,210

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($129,980) New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($119,460) San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($105,950)



Luisa Leal Photography // Shutterstock

41. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:

Annual mean salary: $75,210

#92 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 140

National:

Annual mean salary: $71,960

mployment: 111,660

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay: Redding, CA ($116,900) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($111,740) San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,670)



Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock

40. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:

Annual mean salary: $76,600

#322 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 150

National:

Annual mean salary: $111,620

Employment: 1,406,870

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($145,730) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($145,250) Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($134,090)



Prath // Shutterstock

39. Detectives and criminal investigators

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:

Annual mean salary: $76,800

#138 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 100

National:

Annual mean salary: $86,030

Employment: 105,620

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay: Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($125,850) Anchorage, AK ($122,370) Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($122,130)



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

38. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:

Annual mean salary: $77,610

#23 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 60

National:

Annual mean salary: $68,940

Employment: 287,960

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay: Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($103,440) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,480) Hammond, LA ($86,880)



Austin Community College // Flickr

36 (tie). Veterinarians

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:

Annual mean salary: $79,750

#251 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 70

National:

Annual mean salary: $104,820

Employment: 74,540

Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay: Sherman-Denison, TX ($210,960) Lubbock, TX ($176,730) Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($161,230)



Pakorn Khantiyaporn // Shutterstock

36 (tie). Logisticians

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:

Annual mean salary: $79,750

#82 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 70

National:

Annual mean salary: $78,680

Employment: 182,050

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Lake Charles, LA ($124,160) California-Lexington Park, MD ($106,490) Anchorage, AK ($100,690)



Oil and Gas Photographer // Shutterstock

35. Petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:

Annual mean salary: $81,130

#11 highest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National:

Annual mean salary: $73,830

Employment: 40,370

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay: Billings, MT ($91,500) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($90,580) Anchorage, AK ($90,400)



Stock Rocket // Shutterstock

34. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:

Annual mean salary: $81,990

#171 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 290

National:

Annual mean salary: $92,980

Employment: 306,980

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($136,780) Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($128,380) Casper, WY ($125,850)



fizkes // Shutterstock

33. Management analysts

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:

Annual mean salary: $82,250

#188 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 390

National:

Annual mean salary: $95,560

Employment: 709,750

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Dothan, AL ($132,090) Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($127,750) Barnstable Town, MA ($127,570)



PIYAWAT WONGOPASS // Shutterstock

32. Computer programmers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:

Annual mean salary: $85,820

#93 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 150

National:

Annual mean salary: $92,610

Employment: 199,540

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,400) San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($113,990) Charlottesville, VA ($113,760)



Csomos Attila // Shutterstock

31. Geoscientists, except hydrologists and geographers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:

Annual mean salary: $86,620

#45 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 110

National:

Annual mean salary: $108,350

Employment: 29,200

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Tulsa, OK ($207,900) Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($170,220) Midland, TX ($165,590)



USACE NY // Flickr

30. Construction managers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:

Annual mean salary: $87,350

#253 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 220

National:

Annual mean salary: $105,000

Employment: 293,380

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($160,500) New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($148,140) Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($146,820)



Canva

29. Mechanical engineers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:

Annual mean salary: $89,470

#135 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 110

National:

Annual mean salary: $93,540

Employment: 306,990

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($125,640) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($123,270) Lake Charles, LA ($120,950)



Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons

28. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:

Annual mean salary: $90,070

#197 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 100

National:

Annual mean salary: $103,320

Employment: 132,040

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay: Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($151,260) San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,220) Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($139,860)



Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

27. Human resources managers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:

Annual mean salary: $90,100

#281 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 110

National:

Annual mean salary: $129,570

Employment: 154,800

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($196,900) San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($174,390) New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($170,070)



ABO PHOTOGRAPHY // Shutterstock

26. Occupational therapists

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:

Annual mean salary: $90,650

#74 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 190

National:

Annual mean salary: $86,210

Employment: 133,570

Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: The Villages, FL ($115,090) Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($108,870) Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($107,450)



Canva

25. Civil engineers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:

Annual mean salary: $90,810

#103 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 110

National:

Annual mean salary: $94,360

Employment: 310,850

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,110) Midland, TX ($117,900) Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($117,200)



rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

24. Purchasing managers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:

Annual mean salary: $91,550

#189 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 30

National:

Annual mean salary: $128,400

Employment: 72,100

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($171,560) Morgantown, WV ($163,830) Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($160,620)



Aykut Erdogdu // Shutterstock

23. Physical therapists

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:

Annual mean salary: $92,200

#111 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 250

National:

Annual mean salary: $90,170

Employment: 233,350

Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay: Yuba City, CA ($116,360) Bakersfield, CA ($116,120) Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($113,950)



Canva

22. Electrical engineers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:

Annual mean salary: $92,550

#167 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 40

National:

Annual mean salary: $103,480

Employment: 185,570

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,450) Salinas, CA ($129,850) Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($128,080)



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

20 (tie). Medical and health services managers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:

Annual mean salary: $93,550

#298 highest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National:

Annual mean salary: $115,160

Employment: 394,910

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($163,280) Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($159,190) Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,570)



Canva

20 (tie). Speech-language pathologists

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:

Annual mean salary: $93,550

#35 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 90

National:

Annual mean salary: $82,000

Employment: 154,360

Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($117,710) Corvallis, OR ($105,380) Chico, CA ($104,640)



BDUK fibre // flickr

19. Electronics engineers, except computer

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:

Annual mean salary: $93,800

#117 highest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National:

Annual mean salary: $110,210

Employment: 128,800

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,660) Santa Rosa, CA ($132,600) Austin-Round Rock, TX ($130,890)



Ohiodominican // Wikimedia Commons

18. Physician assistants

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:

Annual mean salary: $98,000

#256 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 120

National:

Annual mean salary: $112,410

Employment: 120,090

Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Salinas, CA ($161,370) Leominster-Gardner, MA ($156,250) Waterbury, CT ($154,550)



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

17. Industrial engineers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:

Annual mean salary: $98,570

#57 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 50

National:

Annual mean salary: $92,660

Employment: 291,710

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,850) Billings, MT ($124,350) San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,940)



Pixabay

16. General and operations managers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:

Annual mean salary: $100,620

#227 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,490

National:

Annual mean salary: $123,030

Employment: 2,400,280

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($189,060) Trenton, NJ ($173,050) New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,160)



Bradley Evans // U.S. Navy

15. Chemical engineers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:

Annual mean salary: $102,750

#54 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 80

National:

Annual mean salary: $117,090

Employment: 30,120

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($162,330) Midland, TX ($152,170) Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($150,680)



Canva

14. Sales managers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:

Annual mean salary: $103,130

#303 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 320

National:

Annual mean salary: $141,690

Employment: 402,600

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($195,220) Trenton, NJ ($178,020) Portsmouth, NH-ME ($175,500)



Rappaport Center // Wikimedia Commons

13. Lawyers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:

Annual mean salary: $103,190

#231 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 380

National:

Annual mean salary: $145,300

Employment: 657,170

Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($218,420) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,910) Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($179,590)



Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons

12. Computer and information systems managers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:

Annual mean salary: $105,580

#292 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 180

National:

Annual mean salary: $156,390

Employment: 433,960

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($215,090) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,960) New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($196,290)



Canva

11. Financial managers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:

Annual mean salary: $106,710

#283 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 500

National:

Annual mean salary: $147,530

Employment: 654,790

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($208,770) Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($203,430) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,190)



TopRank Online Marketing // Flickr

10. Marketing managers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:

Annual mean salary: $108,110

#205 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 50

National:

Annual mean salary: $149,200

Employment: 263,680

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($199,710) New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($188,810) Boulder, CO ($183,460)



Canva

9. Dentists, general

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:

Annual mean salary: $114,890

#287 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 70

National:

Annual mean salary: $178,260

Employment: 110,730

Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay: Burlington, NC ($278,360) Burlington-South Burlington, VT ($275,430) Longview, TX ($272,440)



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

8. Nurse practitioners

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:

Annual mean salary: $115,100

#93 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 250

National:

Annual mean salary: $111,840

Employment: 200,600

Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($175,060) Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($160,110) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,150)



Sunshine Seeds // Shutterstock

7. Industrial production managers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:

Annual mean salary: $125,790

#52 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 120

National:

Annual mean salary: $115,110

Employment: 185,790

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Florence, SC ($158,000) Boulder, CO ($149,990) Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($149,500)



Grace Nichols // U.S. Air Force

6. Pharmacists

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:

Annual mean salary: $127,260

#160 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 480

National:

Annual mean salary: $125,510

Employment: 311,200

Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay: Tyler, TX ($161,790) Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($158,250) Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($157,850)



Kzenon // Shutterstock

5. Optometrists

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:

Annual mean salary: $170,150

#6 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 30

National:

Annual mean salary: $122,980

Employment: 39,420

Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay: Champaign-Urbana, IL ($238,460) Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($210,490) Evansville, IN-KY ($183,380)



Canva

4. Nurse anesthetists

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:

Annual mean salary: $185,950

#44 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 90

National:

Annual mean salary: $181,040

Employment: 43,570

Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Toledo, OH ($266,260) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($254,860) Columbus, GA-AL ($247,540)



Maurizio Pesce // flickr

3. Chief executives

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:

Annual mean salary: $194,650

#124 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 70

National:

Annual mean salary: $193,850

Employment: 205,890

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($270,040) Sioux Falls, SD ($264,330) Midland, TX ($258,760)



Unsplash

2. Surgeons, except ophthalmologists

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:

Annual mean salary: $228,350

#68 highest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National:

Annual mean salary: $252,040

Employment: 36,270

Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay: Wausau, WI ($285,230) Oshkosh-Neenah, WI ($285,210) Asheville, NC ($284,780)



1. Family medicine physicians

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA:

Annual mean salary: $237,540

#76 highest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National:

Annual mean salary: $213,270

Employment: 109,370

Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay: Racine, WI ($286,030) Jacksonville, NC ($282,580) Gadsden, AL ($281,430)

