BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Several businesses are coming together to found an apprenticeship program developing skilled technicians in manufacturing in Northwest Louisiana.

Applications open for the Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education program on June 1 at the Open House on the Bossier Parish Community College campus in Building L. The first session runs from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., with a second session available from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Door prizes will be available to visitors who meet all 6 employers at the event.

Students will work for pay during the program as they train throughout the two years. Each week, students will spend 24 hours at an employer site and 16 hours in educational training. Five semesters must be completed to finish with an Associate Degree.

Employers participating in the program include Benteler Steel/Tube, Frymaster, Maxim Watermakers, Music Mountain Water, Prolec GE, Ternium USA, Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC), and the North Louisiana Economic Partnership (NLEP).

Those interested in signing up for the program can apply through their website. The campus is located at 6220 E. Texas St. in Bossier City.