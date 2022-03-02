TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Red River Army Depot has announced they are laying off up to 100 contract personal and government term employees, citing declining workload and projected reductions.

RRAD says they will workforce execute a reduction of up to 35 government term employees and up to 65 contract personnel beginning in March.

RRAD previously reduced its workforce by nearly 200 in October 2021, citing the same reasons.

These are very difficult times for our team members here at Red River requiring us to make some unfavorable decisions to match our workforce to workload requirements. The Red River team truly appreciates all the employees who are adversely affected. For the past 15 plus years, what we’ve been able to accomplish would not have been possible without these employees. Their contributions to the needs of our warfighter does not go unnoticed. Red River Army Depot Commander Col. John W. Kredo

RRAD says they will open a Transition Support Center on March 10 to assist both government and contract team members in finding other occupations and employment.