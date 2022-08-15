SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana is partnering with 15 organizations looking for employees and offering apprenticeship programs in Shreveport.
On Wednesday, Aug 17, the job fair will take place at the Goodwill Industries Job Center in the 800 block of W. 70th St. from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Thirteen companies will be accepting applications, doing interviews, and hiring for open positions, including:
- Advantage Resourcing
- Margaritaville Casino
- Jericho Staffing Agency
- Parish of Caddo
- Sportran
- Burger King Restaurants
- Module X Solutions
- ABM
- Goodwill Industries
- Shreve Memorial Library
- City of Shreveport
- Caddo Sheriff’s Office
- Caddo Community Action Agency
Another three organizations will be on-site to offer information and applications for apprenticeship opportunities.