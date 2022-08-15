Goodwill Industries north Louisiana was awarded a grant from indeed (Source: KTAL NBC 6)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana is partnering with 15 organizations looking for employees and offering apprenticeship programs in Shreveport.

On Wednesday, Aug 17, the job fair will take place at the Goodwill Industries Job Center in the 800 block of W. 70th St. from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Thirteen companies will be accepting applications, doing interviews, and hiring for open positions, including:

Another three organizations will be on-site to offer information and applications for apprenticeship opportunities.