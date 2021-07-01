Shreveport Fire, Police Department looks to fill officer shortage at city job fair

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A job fair in Shreveport on Thursday has opened the door of opportunity to a multitude of careers within the community, especially for the Shreveport Fire and Police Department.

According to officials, both departments are experiencing an officer deficit.

“Our police department is down over 100 officers at this time, our fire department is down over 50 firemen right now,” said Mayor Adrian Perkins in a Monday news conference.

“Since I’ve been here, in my 12 years, yes, this is the lowest I’ve seen,” said Corporal Latoyia Marsden of the Shreveport Police Department.

“It makes it difficult, to the point of having to get people in to relieve those officers that are out there struggling right now. But that’s my job, to try to get more qualified people in those positions to help out.”

Despite the shortage, the call to serve the city remains strong.

“We’re still responding, we’re still making the calls, we’re going to continue to do that because that’s how we’re built as Shreveport firefighters,” said Brian Watson of the Shreveport Fire Department.

During the police academy and after graduation, cadets are in good hands.

“The training is unmatched,” Marsden said.

“When you graduate the academy, we’re paying for your uniforms, we’re getting your weapons, so anything you’re going to need initially, we give that to you already.

In order to keep our community safe, the departments need more brave men and women to be on the front lines.

“We can dig in and we can make that transition, but we need the help of the community for everyone to see how important that is to meet those demands,” Watson said. “We’re looking for individuals who want to spend a very good, happy career with the Shreveport Fire Department.”

“I love Shreveport even though I’m not from here,” Marsden said. “But it’s just the people that I made a commitment to, day one, to serve and protect and that’s what I’m going to do.”

To get started, those interested will need to fill out a civil service application on the City of Shreveport’s website.