Unemployed? Autozone in Shreveport/Bossier hosting hiring event

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Looking for a job? AutoZone in Shreveport/Bossier is holding a hiring event next week with the potential to hire individuals on the spot.

According to AutoZone, the event is Thursday, June 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on 6940 Pines Road in Shreveport.

Interviews can be pre-scheduled in advance or candidates are welcome to the drive-thru or walk up the day of the hiring event and interview with one of AutoZone’s representatives.

AutoZone will be making same-day job offers for qualified candidates and are looking to fill between 25 to 30 positions across the Shreveport/Bossier City and surrounding areas. Both full-time and part-time positions are available including Sales/Customer Service Reps, Delivery Drivers, and Retail Management positions.

If anyone in the area is unable to attend one of these events, feel free to go to your local AutoZone and request an interview with the Store Manager directly or can apply online at www.AutoZone.com/careers.