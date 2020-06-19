Enter to win a $250 Sheet Set from The Bedroom Sleep Shop

Skip to content
ArkLaTexHomepage
Shreveport
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Texarkana First News
Crime
ArkLaTex Most Wanted
Consumer Alerts
Education
Military Matters
Your Local Election HQ
Border Report Tour
Washington DC Bureau
Newsfeed Now
Weird
Sign up for Alerts
Top Stories
Shreveport businesses are prepping for new mask mandate
Video
Top Stories
Trump defends tweet about NASCAR’s Confederate flag ban, Bubba Wallace
Video
CLEAR THE SHELTERS: Senior boxer-mix in Texarkana loves to cuddle, needs home
Video
AMBER ALERT: Officials searching for 2-year-old girl from Center
Video
Missouri summer camp virus outbreak raises safety questions
Video
Weather
Futurecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Severe Weather
Severe Weather Live Blog
Tracking the Tropics
ArkLaTex Weathercams
Almanac
Kid’s Weathercast
Local Views
Wx in the Classroom
Closings and Delays
Weathercall
Forecasting Contest
WeatheRate
Top Stories
Scattered thunderstorms to return Wednesday..hottest temperatures of the summer possible by the weekend
Video
Rain and thunderstorms continue Tuesday, localized flash flooding possible
Video
8:30 pm Monday live update: More rain on the way later tonight..a solid week of dry weather could begin Thursday
ArkLaTex severe weather updates
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
SEC Football
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Louisiana Geaux Nation
G-Men Nation
NCAA
The Big Game
NFL
Geaux Black and Gold
Silver Star Nation
MLB Texas
NBA
MLB
Golf
NBC Sports Streaming
FOX Sports app
Top Stories
MLS to resume season minus 1 team amid growing virus concern
A’s lefty Diekman questions whether there will be a season
More positive tests, canceled workouts add to MLB unease
AP source: Mets to host Yankees on 20th anniversary of 9/11
Community
Events
Contests
Clear the Shelters
Salute the Badge
Honoring Our Graduates
Standout Students
All in a Day’s Drive
Destination Texas
Destination Louisiane
We’ve Got Your Back
Voices of Courage
Beyond the Protests
Growing Strong
Just Drive
Obituaries
Top Stories
Downtown Texarkana demolition damages building next door
Shreveport: Free COVID-19 testing Tuesday and Wednesday at A.B. Palmer Center
Allstate agency owners help provide 80,000 meals to people in Louisiana
TAPD approved for new police mobile and video equipment
Video
Lifestyle
Loving Living Local with NBC 6
On The Move
Fit for Life
Top Stories
Shreveport/Bossier Black Businesses in one app! | SB Black Biz App – Social Pal Kal
Video
Top Stories
Caribbean Coolers with Benchmark American Brasserie
Video
Top Stories
NYC-style cookies with Basic Batches Bakery
Video
Entertainment
The Lynn Vance Show
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Lottery
Top Stories
Review: ‘Conspiracy’ tells of gold rush and Gilded Age greed
Top Stories
Venice Film Festival forges ahead with reduced lineup
Top Stories
The MacDowell Colony artist retreat renames itself MacDowell
Pussy Riot member faces new charges in Russia
Posthumous memoir by Sargent Shriver scheduled for January
Beats by Dre announces Bubba Wallace endorsement deal: ‘Hate cannot win the day’
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
TV Schedule
KTAL NBC 6
KMSS FOX 33
FOX 33 News Good Day
FOX 33 Lunch Break
KSHV 45
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Partner with FOX 33
Nexstar Digital Agency Services
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Coronavirus
Unsung Heroes
Coronavirus Closures
Louisiana Coronavirus News
Arkansas Coronavirus News
Texas Coronavirus News
Oklahoma Coronavirus News
Keep Calm & Carry Out
We’re Open
Search
Search
Search
Enter to win a $250 Sheet Set from The Bedroom Sleep Shop
Enter to win a gift card to Oyster Bar & Grille
Salute the Badge
Washington DC Bureau
Newsfeed Now
Standout Students
The Lynn Vance Show
All in a Day’s Drive
More Check This Out
Don't Miss
North Carolina family claims funeral home put wrong body in casket
Video
Baby on board: Florida woman gives birth on pontoon boat on 4th of July
Video
What you need to know about bubonic plague, the disease behind ‘Black Death’
Video
Country rocker and fiddler Charlie Daniels dies at age 83
Big Boy restaurant chain changes mascot
Video
Frederick Douglass statue removed at Rochester park
Louisiana SPCA releases tips to keep your pet calm during July 4th fireworks
Nativo