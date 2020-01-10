Enter to win four tickets to Shreveport Mudbugs vs. Amarillo Bulls

Skip to content
All in a Day's Drive
Don't Miss
Pampers new device sends you a notification when your kid has a dirty diaper
FBI seeks to find “Bad Wig Bandit,” wanted for three bank robberies
Neil Peart, drummer for influential rockers Rush, dead at 67
Caught On Camera: Police chase ends in terrifying crash
Uber driver allegedly sexually assaulted woman he picked up from police station after DUI arrest
White House considering dramatic expansion of travel ban
Proposed bill would ban cellphone use for anyone under 21
Radar
Weather
Severe weather update Friday 5:30 pm: Tornado Watch now in an effect until 2 AM
Sheriff: Woman punched boyfriend in the face twice for leaving her dog in the rain
Caddo residents demand end to zoning codes