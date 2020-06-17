Enter to win the FOX 33 #SlushieSelfie Sweepstakes by McDonald’s

Skip to content
ArkLaTexHomepage
Shreveport
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Texarkana First News
Crime
ArkLaTex Most Wanted
Consumer Alerts
Education
Military Matters
Your Local Election HQ
Border Report Tour
Washington DC Bureau
Newsfeed Now
Weird
Sign up for Alerts
Top Stories
Caddo leadership outlines possible options for reopening school
Top Stories
A Ride to Remember stops in Shreveport to honor fallen SPD officer Chateri Payne
Video
Texas county orders use of face masks to fight COVID-19
$10 hotel rooms, more deals offered as resorts try to bring tourists back to Las Vegas
COVID-19 risks in public bathrooms: What goes into the toilet doesn’t always stay there
Video
Weather
Futurecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Severe Weather
Severe Weather Live Blog
Tracking the Tropics
ArkLaTex Weathercams
Almanac
Kid’s Weathercast
Local Views
Wx in the Classroom
Closings and Delays
Weathercall
Forecasting Contest
WeatheRate
Top Stories
Temperatures get hotter as rainfall remains limited until the end of the weekend
Hot and partly cloudy Wednesday, a chance for afternoon storms in east Texas
8:30 pm Tuesday live update: Rain chances stay low as temperatures increase..next best chance for rain early next week
Rain chances stay low with a slow warming trend heading into the weekend
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
SEC Football
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Louisiana Geaux Nation
G-Men Nation
NCAA
The Big Game
NFL
Geaux Black and Gold
Silver Star Nation
MLB Texas
NBA
MLB
Golf
NBC Sports Streaming
FOX Sports app
Top Stories
World TeamTennis changes policies for COVID-positive players
Report: Kobe Bryant pilot may have been disoriented in fog
Chill vibe of Hilton Head hides urgency for PGA Tour players
MLB offers 60-game schedule, full prorated pay
Community
Events
Contests
Salute the Badge
Honoring Our Graduates
Standout Students
All in a Day’s Drive
Destination Texas
Destination Louisiane
We’ve Got Your Back
Voices of Courage
Growing Strong
Just Drive
Obituaries
Top Stories
Bossier City Fire Department/LSUHS to provide free COVID-19 tests Thursday
Top Stories
Voices of Courage: Social Media Discussions
Video
The Juneteenth March For Change and Festival | June 19
Video
Voices of Courage: Tim Owens
Video
Winds ground first flight of 2020 Red River Balloon Rally
Video
Lifestyle
Loving Living Local with NBC 6
On The Move
Fit for Life
Top Stories
Better By The Yard Contest with Akin’s Nursery
Video
Top Stories
Film Prize Jr. to be a virtual event this year
Video
Top Stories
NWLA Mardi Gras Association encourages cancellation of 2021 events; parades pending
Memorial Day weekend draws crowds and triggers warnings
USDA Forest Service reminds every adventurer to “be outdoor safe”
Video
Drive-In Movies Make a Comeback Memorial Day Weekend
Video
Entertainment
The Lynn Vance Show
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Lottery
Top Stories
`That 70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson charged in 3 rapes
Top Stories
ABC’s fall TV schedule is set, but virus has say on timing
Top Stories
ABC’s fall TV schedule is set, but virus has say on timing
‘Hamilton,’ ‘Phantom’ will be off London stages until 2021
Tyler Perry says he’s ‘exhausted’ by all the hate, division
’30 Rock’ cast reuniting to tout new NBC, cable schedules
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
TV Schedule
KTAL NBC 6
KMSS FOX 33
FOX 33 News Good Day
FOX 33 Lunch Break
KSHV 45
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Partner with FOX 33
Nexstar Digital Agency Services
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Coronavirus
Unsung Heroes
Coronavirus Closures
Louisiana Coronavirus News
Arkansas Coronavirus News
Texas Coronavirus News
Oklahoma Coronavirus News
Keep Calm & Carry Out
We’re Open
Search
Search
Search
Enter to win the FOX 33 #SlushieSelfie Sweepstakes by McDonald’s
Enter to Win the Better By The Yard Contest
Salute the Badge
Washington DC Bureau
Newsfeed Now
Standout Students
The Lynn Vance Show
All in a Day’s Drive
More Check This Out
Don't Miss
Love conquers the coronavirus
Video
Aunt Jemima brand to change name, remove image, Quaker Oats announces
Could a $4,000 domestic travel credit be part of a second stimulus payment?
Video
Entire high school baseball team kneels during national anthem
Video
Ford revealing new Bronco on OJ Simpson’s birthday
Video
Partner of CEO who confronted man writing ‘Black Lives Matter’ on own home fired from job
Video
The Grand Opening of The Hive Social Spot & Eatery
Video
Nativo