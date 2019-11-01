Skip to content
Top Stories
The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall now on display through Monday morning
Top Stories
Governor’s race: Rispone hits Edwards’ West Point background
Halloween just ended. Mariah Carey says ‘It’s time’ for Christmas
Firefighter retires after one last shift with his son
November is Adoption Awareness Month
Top Stories
Cold front won’t produce rain but keeps weekend temperatures cool
Top Stories
Freezing Friday morning turns into a cool but comfortable afternoon
9 pm Thursday live update: First freeze of the season likely Thursday night..sunshine through the weekend
Cold and windy Halloween.. Freeze Warning in effect tonight
9 pm Wednesday live update: Rain continues as cold air moves in
Top Stories
Storm the Court scores 45-1 upset in Breeders’ Cup Juvenile
Hamlin racing for NASCAR title with torn labrum in shoulder
The Rock, Trump headline UFC card without a title fight
Mets hire Carlos Beltrán as manager
Top Stories
Gingerbread House prepares for “Partners in Prevention’ luncheon
Top Stories
Texarkana angel tree unveiled earlier this year
Free community event works to improve Shreveport quality of life
Internationally renowned FriendsWithYou brings Rainbow City to Shreveport
MLK Health Center saving lives with free screenings
Top Stories
Theater owners: ‘The Irishman’ ‘deserved better’ release
Top Stories
Halloween just ended. Mariah Carey says ‘It’s time’ for Christmas
Top Stories
Sony sets ‘Into the Spider-Verse’ sequel for 2022
Tony-nominated actress Ann Crumb dies from cancer at 69
Kelly Clarkson announces Vegas residency starting in April
Prince Harry, young Archie send good-luck message to England
Enter to win tickets to see Old Dominion at CenturyLink Center, Nov. 15
Enter the FOX 33 The Masked Singer Giveaway for a chance to see Fantasia live, Nov. 17
Enter to win a free trip to The Mel Robbins Show
Enter to win the KTAL NBC 6 Pro Football Challenge
Salute the Badge
Clear the Shelters
Standout Students
Newsfeed Now
The Lynn Vance Show
Washington DC Bureau
All in a Day’s Drive
More Check This Out
Don't Miss
Woman dressed as ‘Carrie’ gives first responders big scare at scene of car crash
Company incentivizes employees to limit screen time; awards $200 a month
The Lynn Vance Show 132 / Wienermobile and Nutmobile visit Shreveport
C.E. Byrd closed Friday due to boiler outage, reopens Monday
Trick or treat safely: How to check for sex offenders in your neighborhood
Girl uses FaceTime to get help as men approach her at grocery store
TSA finds gun-shaped toilet paper roller in bag at airport
Trending Stories
Bossier DA: Fatal officer-involved shooting justified; video released
Contests
Legionairres’ outbreak traced to East Texas State Fair
O’Rourke says he’s ‘reluctantly’ dropping presidential bid
Weather
Community Calendar