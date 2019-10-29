Enter to win tickets to Trace Adkins, buffet passes at Horseshoe

Skip to content
ArkLaTexHomepage
Shreveport
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Texarkana First News
Crime
ArkLaTex Most Wanted
Consumer Alerts
Education
Military Matters
Your Local Election HQ
Border Report Tour
Washington DC Bureau
National News
Newsfeed Now
Weird News
Sign up for Alerts
Top Stories
SFD set to host annual ‘Trick or Treat’ Oct. 30
Top Stories
Frustration rises amid another round of California blackouts
Man accused of forcing woman to perform sex acts on 20 men, bathe in bleach
Nebraska man tries to open bank account with fake $1M bill
Petitions circulating in Caddo, Bossier to cancel classes the day after Halloween
Video
Weather
Futurecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Severe Weather
Tracking the Tropics
ArkLaTex Towercams
Almanac
Kid’s Weathercast
Local Views
Wx in the Classroom
Closings and Delays
Weathercall
Forecasting Contest
Top Stories
Front to bring a few strong storms and possible first freeze
Top Stories
Scattered showers and thunderstorms increase later today.. a strong storm possible Wednesday.. very cold Halloween
8:30 pm Monday live update: Beneficial rain to increase Tuesday and Wednesday with..freezing temperatures possible Friday morning
Monday to bring fog and mostly cloudy skies.. strong cold front brings rain and coldest air of the season soon
Rain chances will return to the region beginning Tuesday
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
SEC Football
Louisiana Geaux Nation
G-Men Nation
NCAA
The Big Game
NFL
Geaux Black and Gold
Silver Star Nation
NBA
MLB
Golf
NBC Sports Streaming
FOX Sports Go app
Top Stories
The Latest: Scherzer will start if Nats force Game 7
AP source: Trent Williams ends holdout, reports to Redskins
Suzuki out of Nats lineup again vs. Astros in World Series
Nielsen says World Series is a snooze for most TV viewers
Community
Events
Contests
Clear the Shelters
Salute the Badge
We’ve Got Your Back
Standout Students
Growing Strong
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
Just Drive
All in a Day’s Drive
Obituaries
Top Stories
SFD set to host annual ‘Trick or Treat’ Oct. 30
Top Stories
Sevier Co. airport awarded FAA grants
“Time to Boogie” dance gives back to local students while honoring Tiffany Pippenger
Bossier deputies help rescue horse trapped in collapsed pen
Texarkana community turns in nearly 900 pounds of drugs on drug take-back day
Lifestyle
Loving Living Local with NBC 6
On The Move
Fit for Life
Entertainment
The Lynn Vance Show
The Mel Robbins Show
CMA Awards
Top Stories
Los Angeles prosecutors reject Kevin Spacey sex battery case
Top Stories
Actor Jared Padalecki accused in assault at his Austin bar
Top Stories
‘Maleficent’ edges ‘Joker’ for weekend box-office crown
Bronx steps in ‘Joker’ movie become a tourist attraction
Gospel artist Kirk Franklin says he’s boycotting Dove Awards
‘Supernatural’ star Jared Padalecki arrested outside of downtown Austin bar he owns
Contests
About Us
TV Schedule
KTAL NBC 6
KMSS FOX 33
Fox 33 News Good Day
FOX 33 Lunch Break
KSHV 45
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Partner with FOX33
Nexstar Digital Agency Services
Search
Search
Search
Enter to win tickets to Trace Adkins, buffet passes at Horseshoe
Enter to win a free trip to The Mel Robbins Show
Enter to win the KTAL NBC 6 Pro Football Challenge
Salute the Badge
Clear the Shelters
Standout Students
Newsfeed Now
The Lynn Vance Show
Washington DC Bureau
All in a Day’s Drive
More Check This Out
Don't Miss
Nebraska man tries to open bank account with fake $1M bill
Sinkhole opens, swallows part of city bus during rush hour
Popeyes chicken sandwich returns Nov. 3
Caught on camera: Truck slams through gas station
Sun looks like flaming jack-o’-lantern in NASA photo
Barber pays tribute with special haircut for Kamille McKinney’s brother
Suspect identified, reward offered in Shreveport’s latest homicide
Nativo
Trending Stories
Petitions circulating in Caddo, Bossier to cancel classes the day after Halloween
Weather
Nexstar poll: Outcome of Louisiana gubernatorial race will come down to turnout
Squirrel goes nuts during church service; hilarity ensues
Radar