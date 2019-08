He’s been a writer and a cast member on the show, and now, Adam Sandler will finally host an episode of “Saturday Night Live.”



Sandler, who first joined SNL as a writer in 1990 before working as a cast member from 1991 to 1995, will host the late-night show for the first time on May 4. The musical guest that evening will be singer and songwriter Shawn Mendes, NBC said in a Friday news release. The appearance will mark Mendes’ second time as a musical guest on the show.