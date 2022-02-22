COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC’s hit talent show, “America’s Got Talent,” is being reinvented as a post-Winter Olympics thrill ride with a new addition to its name: “Extreme.”

The network has released a new series trailer, featuring creator and executive producer, Simon Cowell, along with fellow judges Nikki Bella and Travis Pastrana and host Terry Crews.

In the video, Cowell revealed how long this franchise version has been in the works.

“‘AGT: Extreme’ is everything we couldn’t do on the main show, but we wanted to do,” said Cowell. “Crazy acts, stunts, explosions, it’s a show we wanted to do for about the last 10 years, and thank God we got a ‘yes.'”

NBC noted in a release that these “outrageous, unique and jaw-dropping acts of enormous scale and magnitude” could not be “confined to a theater stage.” And longtime “AGT” host Crews built up some drama and excitement when talking about the new set.



AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: EXTREME — Episode 101 — Pictured: David “The Bullet” Smith — (Photo by: Eliza Morse/NBC)

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: EXTREME — Episode 101 — Pictured: (l-r) Travis Pastrana, Nikki Bella, Simon Cowell — (Photo by: Eliza Morse/NBC)

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: EXTREME — “Episode 101” — Pictured in this screengrab: Leeky Da Bikestar — (Photo by: NBC)

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: EXTREME — ” Episode 101″ — Pictured: (l-r) — (Photo by: Eliza Morse/NBC)

“We are here at the Atlanta Motor Speedway,” said Crews. “This is a big beautiful set. The video screens say it all, man, ‘extreme’ because, man, we ‘bout to put on a show.”

WWE star and TV personality Bella described her impressions of the performances.

“I arrived on an adrenaline rush and, to see and show the world what these people can do, it’s been so incredible,” said Bella.

Motocross and rally car driver Pastrana also talked about the level of talent in the competition.

“Action Sports is what I do, I’m very critical on all the stunts and I was happily surprised to see that I’ve been wowed time and time again,” said Pastrana.

Pastrana went on to point out that some stunts on the show could one day be considered legitimate sports.

“A lot of the stuff that we’re going to be seeing on ‘AGT: Extreme’ is going to be sports and events that you may be seeing in the Olympics in 10, 20, 30 years’ time,” he said.

Cowell wrapped up the video with a challenge to fans.

“If you really want to see what guts courage determination is all about, you gotta watch this show,” he said.

According to NBC the prize for winning “AGT: Extreme” is $500,000 and the title of champion.

Watch “America’s Got Talent: Extreme,” Monday, Feb. 21 at 8 p.m. on NBC4.