ALL ABOARD! Dukes of Hazard star buys a piece of Ponchatoula history.

PONCHATOULA, La. (WGNO) – A piece of Ponchatoula history is being sold. The iconic red caboose that sits outside the country market, will be going to a new home soon. There’s a good chance that you’ll recognize the famous buyer.

In the heart of Ponchatoula, tucked away sits a caboose, that’s been a piece of the town’s southern charm for decades but, sadly it’s time for the Ponchatoula Country Market to let it go.

“We don’t want it scrapped, we don’t want it thrown away we want it preserved,” worried Mardi Massel, the Ponchatoula Country Market Manager.

“To watch it from year to year fall further into disrepair and for it to be just out of reach for us to do the repairs and do the refurbishments ourselves, is even harder,” shared Scott Allan, artist at the Ponchatoula Country Market.

Selling it is the only option.

“Well, nobody wants to get rid of history. It’s all part of us,” said Massel.

They knew they needed to find the perfect owner and that’s when they turned to Facebook for help.

“Facebook sold it within 24 hours,” explained Massel.

As to who is buying this piece of American history, the Ponchatoula Country Market officials say, they think everyone will be on board with the new buyer.

“We were immediately contacted by John Schneider, Bo from the Dukes of Hazard,” Massel said with excitement. “And, his wife gave it to him as a birthday gift.”

Promising to get the caboose back on its tracks, Schneider and his wife are planning to move the caboose to their place in Holden, Louisiana and that’s where they will restore it.

“We are happy with that decision,” said Allen.