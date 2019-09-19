Breaking News
And the ‘America’s Got Talent’ winner is…. Kodi Lee

Entertainment
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WAVY) – A 23-year-old blind and autistic singer/musician from Southern California won $1 million and the America’s Got Talent Season 14 crown in Wednesday night’s star-studded finale.

Pop star Leona Lewis performed a duet with Lee during the finale.

“I was just blown away. Inspired to work with him. His musicality is amazing,” said Lewis.

The runner-up was Detroit Youth Choir, comedian Ryan Niemiller finished third, acrobatic dance group V. Unbeatable were fourth and Virginia vocal group Voices of Services came in fifth.

