AOC’s ‘Tax the Rich’ dress turns heads at Met Gala

NEW YORK CITY (WPIX) – Like everyone in attendance at the 2021 Met Gala, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made a statement on the red carpet. Hers, though, was a political one.

Ocasio-Cortez wore a white gown featuring the words “Tax the Rich” in red letters on the back, a nod to the far-left congresswoman’s views on financial inequality in America.

She was photographed in the dress, designed by Brother Vellies founder Aurora James, as she walked down the gala’s red carpet with James herself.

Not to be outdone, New York congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney wore a full-length number in suffragette colors, with sashes reading “Equal rights for women.”

The 75-year-old congresswoman said the gala was a sign “to New York, and the rest of the country, of the vibrancy of the fashion industry.”

She also carried a tambourine that read “ERA YES.” It would have made a great purse, if it were closed, and Maloney said she was going to try to transform it into one.

“I’m into fashion with a purpose,” she said.