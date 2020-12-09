Arkansas singer breaks into the Top 5 on The Voice

LOS ANGELES- Arkansas native Jim Ranger has made it to the Top 5 on The Voice.
38-year-old Ranger is from Newport, but now lives in California. He is on Team Blake
Jim grew up singing in the church, but has always had a passion for secular music as well. He started singing when he was 4-years-old and learned the guitar at 13.
He is married to his wife Camilla, and has 3 kids. He told the judges on the show that he wanted to come onto the show to prove to his kids that it is never too late to grab onto your dreams.
