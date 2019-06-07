Breaking News
Thousands without power after morning storms

‘Baby Shark’ being made into animated series

Entertainment

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:
babyshark367345_1559915172666.PNG

Youtube sensation “Baby Shark” is going to be a cartoon on Nickelodeon.

Sorry parents, you can’t escape it.

The company is teaming up with SmartStudy – the company behind Pinkfong, the Korean entertainment brand that made the song.

Baby Shark became a breakout sensation when it launched on Youtube in November 2015.

Since then, it’s gotten nearly 3 billion views and recorded a 20-week-streak on the Billboard Hot 100.

So when will the dreaded ear-worm make its way back to your living rooms?

Nickelodeon hasn’t released a date just yet.
 

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss