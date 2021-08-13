Balloon Glow in Jefferson on Saturday

JEFFERSON, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Marion County Chamber of Commerce will hold a Hot Air Balloon Mini Glow this Saturday at sunset at 270 Cypress River Airport Road in Jefferson.

Come out, bring your lawn chair and coolers, and enjoy the sunset sky show. It’s $10 for adults and $5 for kids under 12.

There will be bouncy houses, food trucks, music and more.

“There’s going to be another hot air balloon that you can ride. Go up in the air, take a look at East Texas from high up and come back down. So it’s using creativity to do something fun, different and outside,” said Douglass Thompson, Marion County Board of Directors.

Proceeds will help benefit the Marion County Chamber of Commerce and tourism programs in Jefferson which were hit hard last year during the pandemic.