Beyoncé shows support for Biden, urges her home state: ‘Come thru, Texas! #Vote’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With just one day before the 2020 Presidential Election, music superstar Beyoncé took to Instagram to urge fellow Texans to “Come thru” with voting.

In the looping video, the Grammy-winning Houston native can be seen wearing a Biden-Harris face covering while tipping her hat to show a sticker reading, “I VOTED.”

Beyoncé, whose full name is Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, previously showed support for other Democratic candidates in Texas. In 2018, she once again took to Instagram with a photo of her wearing a cap reading “Beto For Senate.”

That photo’s caption read: “I’m feeling grateful for everyone before me who fought so hard to give us all the right to have a voice. We can’t voice our frustrations and complain about what’s wrong without voting and exercising our power to make it right. We need you. We all need each other, because when we are truly united we are unstoppable. Sending you all love and positivity on this happy voting day! Every vote counts. Every race matters. Everywhere.”