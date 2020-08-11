Bindi Irwin announces pregnancy: ‘Baby Wildlife Warrior due in 2021’

(WJW) — Bindi Irwin has announced that she and her husband, Chandler Powell, are expecting a baby.

In a tweet from the daughter of the late “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin, they said “Baby Wildlife Warrior” is due in 2021.

“Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you,” the tweet says. “Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new chapter. We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us. Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes and prayers to our little sweetheart.”

The couple married back in March at Australia Zoo Gardens.

They lit a candle in the memory of Bindi’s father, who died in 2006.