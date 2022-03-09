SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – “Black Panther” director and Oakland native Ryan Coogler was arrested after being mistaken for a bank robber at an Atlanta Bank of America, multiple outlets are reporting.

The incident happened in January when Coogler went to the bank to make a withdrawal. He asked for his withdrawal to be discreet on a handwritten note.

According to TMZ, the note, passed to the teller with a withdrawal slip, read, “I would like to withdraw $12,000 cash from my checking account. Please do the money count somewhere else. I’d like to be discreet.”

The teller took the request to be a robbery and called the police, who arrived and arrested Coogler, as well as two people waiting outside in an SUV, according to The Hill.

Police later determined Coogler was innocent after an investigation.

Bank of America apologized to Coogler, who was in Atlanta shooting the sequel to “Black Panther.”

“It never should have happened and we have apologized to Mr. Coogler,” Bank of America added in a statement to The Hill.

Coogler told TMZ that “this situation should never have happened. However, Bank of America worked with me and addressed it to my satisfaction and we have moved on.”