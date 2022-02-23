SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City native Ainsley Ross is starting her reign as Miss Louisiana Teen USA after she was crowned as the first place winner on Sunday. She dropped by the KTAL KMSS studios Wednesday. Later this year, she will represent Louisiana in the national competition, Miss Teen USA. This was her last year to compete in the teen division.

She credits her family with being her biggest supporters.

“The first thing I did was run to my parents and say ‘we did it!’ because I couldn’t have been here without them,” Ross said. “They’re the reason I’m able to chase my dreams.”

She believes her work ethic is what helped judges focus on her to win the competition.

“I would say I’m a hard worker,” said Ross. “I graduated from high school at 17. I’ve been a professional model since I was 15, and I actually run a business on Instagram as an influencer and content creator. So, I know the hard work it takes to achieve your goals, and I intend to do just that.”

The 18-year-old is a nursing student at Northwestern State University in Shreveport. She graduated from Airline High School, last year. She is grateful for her Bossier City roots.

“I really hope to use this reign to get back to the community and the people and the places who have made me who I am,” Ross said. “I was born and raised in Bossier, and I want to thank the people of Bossier for making me who I am.”

Ross said being in pageants helped her grow confidence, and they can teach girls life skills.

“You’re able to learn better communication skills,” she said. “Better interview skills. Better self-confidence. And you hold yourself to a higher standard because you know people are looking at you, and you want to perform and be the best version of yourself.”

As Miss Louisiana Teen USA, she is not required to promote a platform, but she said she wants to inspire those around her.

“I really just call myself ‘the small-town girl with big dreams,'” she said. “I want to inspire young girls in this area that no matter who you are, or where you come from, you can be whoever or whatever you want in this life. You truly just have to believe in yourself.”

Bossier City had another young lady in the competition who earned recognition. Nikhia Sims, a senior at Airline High School, placed in the Top 5 as the 3rd Runner Up.

You can follow Ainsley Ross’ year-long reign as Miss Louisiana Teen USA on Instagram. Her channel is @misslateenusa.