Bourbon & Barbeque Festival on deck for Saturday in Red River District

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bourbon and Barbeque Festival, will be held from 3-8 p.m. Saturday in Shreveport’s Red River District.

The event, a local celebration of Shreveport-Bossier’s bourbon and barbecue culture, originally was scheduled to make it’s debut in April 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Will feature bourbon cocktail competitions featuring cocktail artists from Bear’s on Fairfield, KRUE Events, and Fatty Arbuckle’s, along with five barbecue pitmasters from Big Nate’s BBQ & More, Hives Barbecue, SHV BBQ/Avery Barbecue, Triple J BBQ and Triple T BBQ.

The event will feature music from DJ Rob Real and Grammy award-winning artist, Rebirth Brass Band.

Festival attendees will sample each barbecue and bourbon cocktail offering and vote on their favorite.

The winning barbecue and bourbon cocktail makers will win a trophy and cash prize. Tickets are on sale, with general admission tickets $75 and VIP tickets $125.

VIP ticket holders will have access to the VIP lounge with premium seating near the stage and exclusive bourbons and food spread.

The Red River District is open to all ages, however festival ticket holders must be ages 21 and up.

Bourbon and Barbeque Festival is organized by Chase Boytin of Fatty Arbuckle’s Pub and Fat’s Oyster House and Jada Durden of Durden Media Group and Loving This Life Jada.

Sponsors of the festival include Republic National Distributing Company and Cintas Corporation. Sponsorship opportunities are still available.

All state and local COVID-19 guidelines will be adhered to including masks are required at all times when guests are not eating and drinking.

For complete details of Bourbon and Barbeque Festival, visit www.facebook.com/bourbonbarbequefestival and bourbonandbarbeque.com