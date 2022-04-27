SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In a real-life Cinderella story, a local production group is looking for a little girl who left her slipper at the Theater on Sunday.

The Theatre Department at Bossier Parish Community College tells morning news anchor, Jezzamine Wolk, that the “tiniest little shoe” was found in the lobby after a performance on April 24.

“We quickly put the cast together to try to find the little princess, but no luck yet,” said Events Coordinator, Kim Condon.

Collin Kyle, the student actor who plays the role of “The Prince of Kindness” in the production “The Rat’s Tale of Cinderella” also had a message for Louisiana’s little Cinderella.

“We will not rest until we find her,” Kyle said.

If you know who this slipper belongs to, please call 318-678-6021 or email kcondon@bpcc.edu.