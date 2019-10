New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees made his return to the playing field a memorable one, throwing for 373 yards and 3 touchdown’s in the Saints 31-9 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, improving to 7-1 on the season.

Many speculated if Brees should play before the bye week, but according to him, this week’s game has been his target date to return since having surgery on his thumb.

For more, click the video provided.