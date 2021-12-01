“Callin’ Baton Rouge,” Garth Brooks is coming to Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Legendary performer Garth Brooks is coming to Tiger Stadium in 2022.

The show is scheduled for 7 p.m. on April 30, 2022.

Tickets are going on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 10.

Details on how to get tickets can be found below:

This will be the first time that the Grammy Award winner ever performs in Tiger Stadium.

It has been five years since Garth Brooks came to Louisiana and almost 25 years since the country music singer made it to Baton Rouge.

This is the only stadium appearance that the Oklahoma born musician will have in Louisiana and Mississippi next year.

Brooks is known for songs such as The Dance, The Thunder Rolls, Friends in Low Places and of course Callin’ Baton Rouge.