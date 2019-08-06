Skip to content
BURN BANS /
Click here for the latest advisories in the ArkLaTex
CMA Awards
This girl is on fire: Maren Morris leads CMA nominations
Dolly, Carrie Underwood to host CMAs
Little Big Town to reveal new album on historic theater tour
Billy Ray Cyrus, Lil Nas X & Keith Urban surprise fans with legendary ‘Old Town Road’ performance
Thousands attend Music City Gives Back to kick off CMA Fest week
Latest Video
Weather week ahead October 2 2019
Video
2019 NWLA Race for the Cure helps local breast cancer survivors
Video
2019 NWLA Race for the Cure helps local breast cancer survivors
Video
Consumer Watch: Email scams
Video
Arklatex Outlook Wed 10/2 a.m.
Video
Caught on camera: man tortures cat at pool
Video
Mudbugs unbeaten with Balboa between pipes
Video
Top 6 on 6 for October 1st
Video
Candidates in the race for State Senate District 38
Video
National Night Out in Shreveport-Bossier
Video
Texarkana residents celebrate National Night Out
Video
Texarkana College pool reopens
Video
CMA films ‘Country Christmas’ at Belmont University
Enter to win a free trip to The Mel Robbins Show
Enter to win the KTAL NBC 6 Pro Football Challenge
Salute the Badge
Clear the Shelters
Standout Students
Newsfeed Now
The Lynn Vance Show
Washington DC Bureau
All in a Day’s Drive
Trending Stories
Weather
Shreveport MPC to enforce new food truck and trailer vendor laws
Closings and Delays
Radar
Weather scientist dies in rough surf after forecast of risk
Don't Miss
VIDEO: Louisiana football team surprises coach with new car
Shreveport MPC to enforce new food truck and trailer vendor laws
High school student arrested for selling drugs on campus
The Latest: Prosecutor says ex-cop deserves 28 years or more
VolShop: 109,000+ shirts featuring design by Vol fan bullied in Florida sold
Woman climbs over fence at Bronx Zoo’s lion exhibit
Caught on camera: Catering cart goes berserk on airport runway