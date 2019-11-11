Everything you need to know about the 2019 CMA Awards

Are you ready for Country Music’s Biggest Night? Read up here so you don’t miss a beat!

When are the 2019 CMA Awards?

DATE: Wednesday, November 13th

TIME: 8/7c

PLACE: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

How can I watch the CMA Awards?

View the broadcast from your local ABC affiliate station. This will require a TV provider login in order to stream the show, as well as you can stream the show through Hulu, YouTube TV and more. Learn more here.

Who’s hosting the CMA Awards?

Carrie Underwood with special guest hosts Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton.

Who is performing at the CMA Awards?

The current performer lineup includes: Ashley McBryde, Blake Shelton, Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Chris Janson, Chris Stapleton, Crystal Gayle, Dan + Shay, Dierks Bentley, Dolly Parton, Eric Church, for KING & COUNTRY, Garth Brooks, Gretchen Wilson, Halsey, Jennifer Nettles, John Osborne, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady Antebellum, Lindsay Ell, Little Big Town, Luke Combs, Maddie & Tae, Maren Morris, Martina McBride, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, P!NK, Reba McEntire, Runaway June, Sara Evans, Sheryl Crow, Tanya Tucker, Terri Clark, The Highwomen, Thomas Rhett, Willie Nelson and Zach Williams.

Who is nominated for CMA Awards?

View the full list of final nominees.

How are the winners of CMA Awards chosen?

The CMA Awards winners are voted on by members of the Country Music Association (music executives, artists, publicists, songwriters, musicians, touring professionals & other industry professionals) which means nominees and winners are honored by their peers in the music industry.

How can I prepare for the night of the CMA Awards?

In anticipation for Country Music’s Biggest Night, check out our curated playlists on select streaming platforms: Amazon Music, Apple Music, Pandora, Spotify and YouTube Music.

How do I stay updated on everything CMA Awards related?

Follow CMA on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube for timely updates and information regarding the 2019 CMA Awards.