Meet the hosts of the CMA Awards – Carrie Underwood, Reba and Dolly Parton

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Carrie Underwood, alongside country legends Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton are hosting the 53rd annual CMA Awards.

Billed as “Country Music’s Biggest Night,” the CMA Awards broadcasts live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The show will air on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 7 pm. on ABC.

The three superstars hold a combined 14 nominations in the Entertainer of the Year category, with Parton receiving the award in 1978 and McEntire winning in 1986.

CARRIE UNDERWOOD

Carrie Underwood arrives at the 51st annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

After winning the 2005 season of “American Idol,” Carrie Underwood has taken the country music world by storm.

Since releasing her first album in 2005, Carrie has sold more than 70 million records worldwide and had more than two dozen No. 1 songs.

Carrie won three Grammy Awards for her first album “Some Hearts.” She’s also won a total of nine CMA Awards.

Carrie a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and is a Grand Ole Opry member.

She and her husband, Mike Fisher, a retired hockey player for the Nashville Predators, have two young sons.

REBA

FILE – In this April 19, 2015 file photo, Reba McEntire performs at the 50th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Arlington, Texas. McEntire and duo Brooks and Dunn are headed back to the Country Music Association Awards stage for the first time in seven years. The three longtime friends and collaborators last performed on the awards show in 2008. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Country superstar Reba released her first solo album in 1977 and has since released nearly three dozen more since.

In her more than 40-year career in the music business, she has sold more than 90 million records worldwide and has had more than 30 No. 1 songs.

Often referred to as “The Queen of Country Music,” Reba is the most nominated female artist in the history of the CMAs. She was named “Entertainer of the Year” in 1986.

In addition to singing, Reba has starred in movies and the TV series “Reba” from 2001 to 2007. She is also a member of the Grand Ole Opry, inducted in 1986, and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1998.

She has one grown son, Shelby.

DOLLY PARTON

Dolly Parton accepts the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Growing up in East Tennessee, Dolly Parton released her debut album in 1967 after writing hit songs for other artists.

In her more than 50-year career, Dolly has had 25 No. 1 songs and sold more than 160 million albums worldwide.

Dolly has won nine Grammy Awards and 10 CMAs. She is also only one of a handful of women who have won the coveted “Entertainer of the Year” award.

During her career, Dolly has written thousands of songs, including, “I Will Always Love You” and “Jolene.” She was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1999 and into the Grand Ole Opry in 1969.

In 1995, Dolly started “Imagination Library,” which provides free books to children from birth until they begin school.

She and her husband live outside of Nashville.