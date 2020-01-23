Coroner: Juice WRLD died of accidental drug overdose

Live Now
FILE – In this May 1, 2019 file photo, Juice WRLD accepts the award for top new artist at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office has determined that the death of rapper last month was the result of an accidental overdose of the opioid oxycodone and codeine. The Chicago-area rapper, whose real name is Jarad A. Higgins, was pronounced dead Dec. 8 after a “medical emergency” at Chicago’s Midway International Airport, according to authorities. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

CHICAGO (AP) – The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office has determined that last month’s death of rapper Juice WRLD was the result of an accidental overdose of the opioid oxycodone and codeine.

The rapper whose given name was Jarad Anthony Higgins went into convulsions at Midway International Airport on Dec. 8 while federal authorities searched a private plane he had been on after flying from Los Angeles to Chicago.

A search of the plane revealed 41 bags of suspected marijuana, bottles of liquid codeine, guns and ammunition.

Juice WRLD, who grew up in the Chicago suburb of Homewood, was gaining a national reputation as a musician. 

