Veteran country artist Joe Diffie has died from COVID-19, according to a story from Billboard.
The Grammy and CMA-Award winner passed away Sunday, March 29th, according to his publicist.
Diffie was 61 and went public with his diagnosis on Friday, March 27th.
In addition to his success as a performer, the Tulsa native was also a successful songwriter who worked with artists like Tim McGraw, Conway Twitty, and Jo Dee Messina.
- Trump, coronavirus task force set 5 p.m. briefing
- Country Artist Joe Diffie dead from coronavirus at age 61
- Gov. Abbott, state health and emergency leaders release new details in Texas response to COVID-19
- LIVE NOW: Gov. Edwards briefing on COVID-19 response in Louisiana
- President Trump aims to reopen the country amid surge in COVID-19 cases