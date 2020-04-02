‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ star Rachel Bloom has first baby

FILE – In this Nov. 8, 2018, file photo, Rachel Bloom, left, and Dan Gregor arrive at the Patron of the Artists Awards at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” star Bloom has had her first child. The 32-year-old Bloom says on Instagram that she and her husband, Gregor, returned home Wednesday, April 1, 2020, with the healthy baby girl who had spent time in intensive care in a California hospital. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” star Rachel Bloom has had her first child in what she says was a harrowing experience amid the coronavirus outbreak that has struck a close friend.

The 32-year-old Bloom said on Instagram that she and husband Dan Gregor returned home Wednesday with the healthy baby girl who had spent time in intensive care in a California hospital.

Bloom’s friend Adam Schlesinger, the musician with whom she won an Emmy last year for writing a song for her CW musical comedy series “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” died from the coronavirus on Wednesday in a hospital in New York state.

“Having a baby in the NICU during a pandemic while a dear friend was in the hospital 3,000 miles away made this by far the most emotionally intense week of mine and Gregor’s lives,” Bloom wrote in an Instagram post that came shortly before Schlesinger’s death was announced. “As the lovely doctors and nurses helped my daughter get some fluid out of her lungs, we watched the maternity ward around us change hourly to prepare for the upcoming COVID storm.”

Bloom said the whole family is safe, and thanked medical workers, from “those in our NICUs to those directly helping COVID patients like Adam, they are sacrificing so much to fight on the front lines of this war.”