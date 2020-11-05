Dave Chappelle to host ‘Saturday Night Live’

(NBC/WCMH) — “Saturday Night Live” returns Nov. 7 with much-anticipated host Dave Chappelle and musical guest Foo Fighters.

This will be Chappelle’s second time hosting “SNL.” His first hosting appearance, following the 2016 presidential election, earned him an Emmy Award.

Foo Fighters will perform as musical guest for the eighth time. The band is celebrating the 25th anniversary of their self-titled debut album.

Most recently, Chappelle’s comedic endeavors included a series of socially distanced shows near his home in Yellow Springs, Ohio. Taking place during the height of the coronavirus pandemic and racial unrest, the live outdoor performances, known as “Chappelle Summer Camp,” also featured other famous comedians. Concerns about a possible COVID-19 exposure shut down the events in late September.

His controversial 2019 stand-up special, “Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones,” took on cancel culture and a number of other volatile topics. However, it was critically acclaimed, receiving three Emmys.

“Saturday Night Live” airs on KTAL NBC 6 this Saturday at 10:30 p.m., following your late local news on KTAL News Weekend at 10.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.