Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell reveal origin story behind NBC’s ‘Family Game Fight’

(NBC) – NBC prime time kicks off Wednesday night with the “America’s Got Talent” results show starting at 8 p.m., that’s going to be followed by a new game show that got previewed following the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics.

“Family Game Fight” is back tonight with an all-new episode.

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell know about looking stylish, but they also know about looking silly especially on “Ellen”.

“It was an absolute disaster, unmitigated disaster,” said Shepard of their appearance on the daytime talk show where the couple played one of Ellen’s games.

“It was really, really bad,” added Bell of their experience.

“It’s probably the funniest thing we’ve ever done,” Shepard stated.

And out of that fun came the idea for the hijinks known as “Family Game Fight.”

“There’s friend groups, there’s extended family, there’s coworkers, anyone who wants to call themselves family is a family in my eyes,” explained Bell.

Each of the families has either Shepard or Bell playing alongside them competing in larger-than-life games.

“There’s one called pie rollers where if you get the wrong answer you get slammed in the face with a pie that can happen upwards of six times in one round,” said Shepard.

And the co-hosts are not spared from icy indignities such as brain freeze. But a little misery’s a small price to pay when tens of thousands of dollars are on the line.

“It’s a messy, messy game, yep,” quipped Bell.

With a chance to clean up big time.

“Family Game Fight’ airs tonight at 9 p.m., right after the results show of “America’s Got Talent.”