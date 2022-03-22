SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – NBCs The American Song Contest hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson will showcase a Louisiana native with hopes of making Louisiana’s song the best of them all.

The American Song Contest is a take on Eurovision. In the American version of this live, eight-week singing competition, each state has a representative who will sing their hearts out in hopes of winning “Best Original Song.”

Representing Louisiana in the competition is DeRidder, La. native Brittany Pfantz, who currently resides in Nashville. Her website describes her music as a sound “perfumed with Louisiana swamp, rock, jazz, and down-in-your-gut soul.” A quick listen to some of the music selections available via her Instagram, and it’s easy to see why Pfantz draws comparisons to the likes of Adele or even Amy Winehouse.

“I grew up, you know there’s a church on every corner so I grew up in church there. My parents, their parents all born and raised. Haven’t left. And so it’s definitely like my roots, and I am proud. I’m proud to be from DeRidder, honestly,” Pfantz said in an interview with KPLC in Lake Charles.

The American Song Contest airs on Monday nights at 7 p.m. on NBC.