Directors share their experience participating in Louisiana Film Prize

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The 2019 Louisiana Film Prize is here and more than 20 filmmakers are in Shreveport competing for the $50,000 grand prize.

Filmmakers from across the world came to shoot their films in Louisiana in order to enter this contest. And, you still have a chance to view all 20 films. Screenings continue Friday and Saturday.

You can also join filmmakers at the red carpet event Friday, October 4 starting at 5 p.m. at the Robinson Film Center.

For more information on the Film Prize, visit: www.prizefest.org

