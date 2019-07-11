Disney releases soundtrack for upcoming Lion King remake

(WCMH) — The soundtrack for the upcoming remake of Disney’s The Lion King is now available for streaming.

The album features updated versions of classics like Circle of Life, I Just Can’t Wait to be King, Be Prepared, Can You Feel the Love Tonight and Hakuna Matata.

Also featured is a new original song, Spirit, by Beyonce and a new contribution, Never Too Late, by Elton John.

The album is available on multiple streaming services.

The Lion King hits theaters on July 18.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.