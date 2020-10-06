The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Drive-Thru Haunted House Offers COVID-Safe Scares

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

(KOB)  A drive-thru haunted house in New Mexico is giving people a COVID-safe scare.

The creators spent a month building the experience.

“We have created the mile of terror, and it’s New Mexico’s first haunted drive thru,” says William Robinson, the manager of Dragon’s House of Horrors.

“People show up and say ‘I’m not going to be scared, I’m not going to be scared’ and then someone pops out unimaginable, and they are terrified,” Robinson adds.

Read more: https://bit.ly/33udoo7

