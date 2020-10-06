Drive-Thru Haunted House Offers COVID-Safe Scares

(KOB) A drive-thru haunted house in New Mexico is giving people a COVID-safe scare.

The creators spent a month building the experience.

“We have created the mile of terror, and it’s New Mexico’s first haunted drive thru,” says William Robinson, the manager of Dragon’s House of Horrors.

“People show up and say ‘I’m not going to be scared, I’m not going to be scared’ and then someone pops out unimaginable, and they are terrified,” Robinson adds.

Read more: https://bit.ly/33udoo7

Copyright 2019 NBC News Channel. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.