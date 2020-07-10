Eminem takes aim at Drew Brees in new song

by: WGNO Web Desk

ATLANTA, GA – NOVEMBER 28: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints looks on during the second half of a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – Eminem takes a shot at Drew Brees in his latest song.

The song, called “The Adventures Of Moon Man & Slim Shady,” was released on July 10. Eminem speaks his mind about a variety of issues in the new track, a collaboration with Kid Cudi.

The Brees comment comes just under two minutes into the song, according to TMZ.

“I had hoop dreams, now I shoot 3s.

Got a lil’ green, but I don’t do weed.

Purp nor lean, that’s Tunechi.

That’s New Orleans, F*** Drew Brees.”

Eminem and Kid Cudi “The Adventures of Moon Man & Slim Shady”

Brees recently made national headlines in June. The future Hall of Fame quarterback first came out against athletes continuing to kneel during the national anthem, and then making a statement apologizing for those remarks.

“I would like to apologize to my friends, teammates, the City of New Orleans, the black community, NFL community and anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday. In speaking with some of you, it breaks my heart to know the pain I have caused,” Brees said in an Instagram post. “In an attempt to talk about respect, unity, and solidarity centered around the American flag and the national anthem, I made comments that were insensitive and completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country.”

Eminem touches on other current events in the song, including the ongoing COVD-19 crisis and President Trump.

