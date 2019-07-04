Essence Festival kicks off ‘party with a purpose’ on July 4

FILE – In this July 7, 2018 file photo, Mary J. Blige performs at the 2018 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Blige will take part in the Essence Festival, marking 25 years of celebrating black excellence in business, fashion, entertainment and music. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Essence Festival’s 25th “party with a purpose” has officially kicked off in New Orleans.

Mayor Latoya Cantrell welcomed participants during a news conference Thursday at Ashe Cultural Center. She says over the past 25 years, the festival has generated nearly $4 billion in economic revenue for New Orleans and the state of Louisiana.

Dennis Richelieu is chairman of Essence Ventures. Richelieu says the festival will now be known as the Essence Festival of Culture to “further embrace its evolution.”

Earlier Thursday, a free 4th of July event at Armstrong Park launched the anniversary celebration. Several acts performed, including rappers MC Lyte and Common, Big Freedia, Stooges Brass Band, Drea Marie, Tonya Boyd Cannon and the Mardi Gras Indians.

The festival’s free workshops open Friday in the convention center.