LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) -- As the push continues for everyone to vaccinate, Louisiana U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins (R-3rd Dist.) is encouraging wider availability for monoclonal antibody treatment and opening up on his bout with the disease.

"We're asking the state respectfully to help us," Higgins told News 10 after delivering a letter on Wednesday to Governor John Bel Edwards calling on the state to expand the availability of Monoclonal Antibody (mAb) Treatments to all medical facilities across Louisiana that are capable of administering it.