The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Track COVID-19
Coronavirus self-checker
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates
Track COVID-19
Radar
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates

Former ‘American Idol’ winner Kris Allen weighs in on COVID’s impact on the music industry

Entertainment

by: Aaron Nolan

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NewsNation Now) — The live music industry continues to evolve during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Artists across the country are turning to digital shows and other avenues to continue making music and earning a paycheck. 

Former “American Idol” winner Kris Allen continues to write music and he recently joined the membership platform Patreon to allow his fans to enjoy his music. 

Allen joins Aaron Nolan on NewsNation Now to talk about the changes in a live stream coming up Thursday at 2 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

Your Local Election Headquarters

More Your Local Election HQ
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss