“Game Of Thrones” leads Emmy nominations

(NBC News) The final season of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” may have gotten mixed reviews from fans, but it made a big impression on the Television Academy.

The three time Best Drama winner earned a record-setting 32 Emmy nominations for its final season.

Series stars Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington earned lead acting nominations, while seven more nods came in the supporting acting categories.

NBC’s “This Is Us” is among the seven shows vying with “Thrones” for Best Drama. Mandy Moore grabbed her first Best Lead Actress bid, co-stars Milo Ventimiglia and Sterling K. Brown

are up for Best Lead Actor and Chris Sullivan for Best Supporting Actor.

In the comedy ranks, HBO’s “Veep” will try to end its farewell term on a high note.

The show and star Julia Louis Dreyfus will go up against “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” which last year won Best Comedy and Best Actress for Rachel Brosnahan.

NBC’s “The Good Place” is also in the Best Comedy hunt, along with “Barry”, “Fleabag”, “Russian Doll” and “Schitt’s Creek.”

