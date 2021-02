TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Country music singer Trisha Yearwood has tested positive for COVID-19, her husband Garth Brooks revealed Wednesday night.

Both entertainers have been quarantining together after they were exposed to the virus from a member of their team.

Brooks said that despite his wife’s positive test, he has tested negative twice.

Yearwood is dealing with only minor symptoms.

Brooks said there is some concern over the potential long-term effects COVID-19 could have on Yearwood.