George Foreman movie production in Shreveport delayed until January

SHREVEPORT, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Production in Shreveport of the George Foreman biopic Heart of a Lion is delayed until January.

Sony Pictures had plans to film a movie on the life of George Foreman in New Orleans when Hurricane Ida caused a venue change. Shooting was expected to begin in November, this time in Shreveport, but has been delayed again.

A publicist from Sony says that the new schedule is for January but the production may move entirely back to New Orleans. A final decision has not been made.

“The City’s strategic intent is to ensure a climate and the local resources necessary to make sure film and other content producers choose to work and develop their projects here in Shreveport, rather than within the dozens of other communities around the world who are actively working to attract film producers,” said Shreveport Economic Development Director Drew Mouton.

He hopes that even if HOAL films in another location, Shreveport will continue to work with Sony and other major film producers.