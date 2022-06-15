BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you have not picked out the perfect Father’s Day gift, the Brookshire’s Grocery Arena has an excellent offer for dads who love the WWE.

The WWE Saturday Night Main Event is coming to Shreveport-Bossier on July 9, and BGA has an offer of 20% off for select ticket prices.

The discount is available starting Wednesday until 10 p.m. on Monday, June 20. This offer is only valid when you purchase tickets at Ticketmaster using the promo code DAD.

Scheduled matches that night include:

RAW Women’s Championship Triple Threat: RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch

Riddle vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins in a Street Fight

Bobby Lashley vs. Theory in a United States Championship Match!

AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor

and many more WWE Raw Superstars in action!

*Card is subject to change.