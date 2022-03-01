NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The BUKU Music + Art Project is just one month away after two years of cancellations due to the pandemic.

Many local New Orleans artists are getting ready to take the stage, some for the very first time at BUKU. Among the many talented artists, one local group is looking to bring unity to the New Orleans community.

‘GLBL WRMNG’, a group of New Orleans artists who came together at the start of the pandemic is ecstatic to ‘heat up’ the New Orleans music scene.

Nate Cameron Jr., the co-founder of the group said he is excited for the talented artists to come together and perform in the city.

“Like we love seeing that a lot of the New Orleans hard workers and artists are getting recognized by entities like BUKU that are coming in and pairing them with bigger artists and giving them the opportunity to intertwine with not only their fans and their music and their views. So yeah we are excited about it definitely, long time coming,” said Cameron.

The group of artists released their album glbl wrming, Vol.1. which can be found on Youtube, Spotify, and every major DSP. The album was released back in February 2021 and the group just recently celebrated its 1 year anniversary, an album BUKU fans will get to experience.

Artist Pell said this project had been an idea he has had for 5 years.

“We are heating up the whole New Orleans music economy from breaking bread with one another making music and plays with everyone,” said Pell.

GLBL WRMNG’S $leazy EZ, who is from New Orleans said this will be the first time she has ever attended the festival.

“It makes me feel good because New Orleans has really supported me and the whole gang, and I feel like a lot of people don’t get to see it because of how separate the scenes are. Buku is a place where we kinda all come together. So like, I think when I get back in front of the crowd and when I do a show here there is always love.”

Pell, Nate “Suave” Cameron Jr., Kr3wcial,$leazy EZ, and Letrainiump Richard said the group is not just a group of artists, it is a family.

On top of performing at BUKU, Pell is currently on his “Am I Still Dreaming Tour” with Kr3wcial as his supporting act.

Fans interested in purchasing tickets to the event can buy them here.