Grammy-winning producer Detail accused of sexual assault

FILE – In this Aug. 28, 2015, file photo, music producer Detail, whose real name is Noel Fisher, attends the BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. Detail was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, on more than a dozen charges of sexual assault, authorities said. The 41-year-old producer was held on nearly $6.3 million bail, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. (Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Grammy Award-winning music producer Detail faces more than a dozen felony charges including 11 counts of rape involving six women, authorities said Thursday.

The producer was arrested Wednesday night and was being held on nearly $6.3 million bail, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Detail, whose real name is Noel Christopher Fisher, 41, was charged on July 31 with 11 counts of rape, two counts of forcible oral copulation and two counts of sodomy by use of force, authorities said. He was also charged with three counts of assault and two counts of false imprisonment by violence.

Fisher’s lawyer denied the allegations.

“Mr. Fisher was just arrested some hours ago and I have not had an opportunity to speak to him or look at the charges. I am quite certain he will enter a not guilty plea and contest to the fullest all of these allegations,” attorney Irwin Mark Bledstein said in an email late Wednesday night. On Thursday he said he still had not seen the criminal complaint and had no further comment.

The charges involve six women ranging in age from 18 to 31, and incidents that took place between 2010 and 2018, most of them at Fisher’s home, authorities said.

They allege that five of the women were raped, some of them repeatedly, and one was sexually assaulted. If convicted as charged, Fisher could get 225 years in prison. He is scheduled to make his initial appearance in court on Friday.

Sheriff’s detectives submitted the case to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office in January. The case is still under investigation, and detectives are asking other women who may have been victims to come forward.

Detail won a Grammy in 2015 for co-writing the Beyonce and Jay-Z hit “Drunk in Love” and has also produced hits for Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj and Wiz Khalifa.

Last year, a model and aspiring singer was awarded $15 million in a Los Angeles lawsuit that accused the producer of abusing and raping her.

She is one of six women, some established professionals and others music-industry newcomers, who have spoken out publicly against what they said was Fisher’s sexual aggression.

At least two, both former assistants, have filed their own lawsuits. Fisher has said in court documents filed in those lawsuits that all the allegations against him are false, and have led to his losing all work and being evicted.